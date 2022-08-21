3 hours ago

Former Cameroon striker and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o Fils has named the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele as his favourite Ghanaian player of all time.

Abedi Pele in his prime won the African best accolade on three occasions and played for Olympic Marseille where he helped them win the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

He won the African best from 1991 to 1993 and was a member of the Black Stars team that won Ghana's last AFCON in Libya in 1982.

It was not only the legendary Abedi Ayew he mentioned but the former Marseille man who tops his list of Ghana greats as there were mentions of the likes of Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan.

“Abedi Pele, one of the best ever," Eto'o said on Tv3, when asked about Ghanaian players.

Samuel Eto'o is in Ghana for ambassadorial work, following his role as Qatar Legacy Ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is one of the five countries representing Africa at the Mundial in November.