1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi was on target for his Slovakian side MSK Zilina as they defeated Dukla Banska Bystrica 4-1 in the Slovakian top-flight league.

The home side unleashed venom on their visitors as they scored a quick-fire brace in the first half to set up an easy win.

Samuel Gidi scored the opening goal after he was put through by Adrian Kapralik in the 16th minute of the game.

Samuel Gidi then returned the favour as he supplied the assist for the second goal which was scored by Patrik Myslovic in the 24th minute of the game.

MSK Zilina finished the first half with a handsome 2-0 scoreline after the first half.

The home side turned the screw in the 69th minute as Nigerian striker Toafik Jibril scored the third goal for his side before David Duris added the fourth for the home side in the 74th minute.

Dukla Banska Bystrica grabbed the consolation goal in the 79th minute by Depretis.