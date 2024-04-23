5 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has offered words of encouragement to Dreams FC as they prepare for the crucial second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal against Zamalek.

The Ghanaian side, dubbed the Still Believe lads, will face the Egyptian giants at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28, 2024, following a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

Inkoom, speaking on Onua TV, congratulated Dreams FC for their resilience and urged Ghanaians to support them in this critical stage of the competition.

"They should stay calm, be positive, and I think they can get the results. What I can tell them is that Zamalek can be beaten.

They can lose but all will depend on the mindset they take to the game," Inkoom advised.

Despite Dreams FC's relative inexperience at this level of competition, they have already surpassed expectations in their debut campaign.

Becoming the first Ghanaian side to reach the knockout stage since 2004 and advancing to the semifinals, Dreams FC are now eyeing a historic berth in the final.

With kickoff scheduled for 4 pm local time, Dreams FC is preparing intensively for the showdown as they aim to make history despite their modest standing in African football.