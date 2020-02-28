1 hour ago

Samuel Inkoom is loving football once again after being banished from the beautiful game for some infractions some years ago.

The 30 year old Ghanaian full back recently signed for Georgian side FC Samtredia to kick start his faltering footballing career.

Inkoom who joined FC Samtredia on a free transfer from Bulgarian outfit FK Dunav penned a six month contract and hopes to leave a lasting impression on his new employers.

After signing for his new club the Ghanaian defender spoke for the first time with the Georgian media where he outlined his joy in signing for his new side and hopes to bring lots of success to his new team.

“I am happy to be here. I am sure we will have big success in this football season” he said.

Samuel Inkoon suffered a huge set back to his career when he was handed a ban by FIFA in 2017.