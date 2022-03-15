36 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has been unveiled as brand ambassador for indigenous beverage company Charger Limited.

The former Ghana youth star will together with celebrated comedian, actor Kwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto promote the products of the company.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday at the premises of the company, the pair were unveiled as brand ambassadors.

Inkoom said: "This is indeed a huge honour taking into account how fast the energy drink is growing, after few months on the market. I will within my means push it to the level it deserves. I thank Dr Bortey and his hard working team for the recognition,"

"Indeed, having tasted the energy drink, l have realized it embodies that extra Energy one needs throughout the day."

Samuel Inkoon recently returned to Ghana after playing for 11 different clubs in 9 different countries across the globe.

The journeyman has been without a club since departing Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi in January 2022 but was seeing training with Hearts of Oak on Tuesday morning with the view to signing for the reigning Ghana Premier League champions.

Charger Limited are producers of Happy Man Plus 1 Cola, Happy man plus 1 Apple, Happy Man Plus 1 Tamarind and Happy Man Plus 1 Mango.