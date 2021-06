1 hour ago

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has been rewarded for his form for his Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi with a place in the Team of the Week in the Georgian Premier League.

The Ghana was sublime as his side Torpedo Kutaisi played out a 1-1 drawn game with his former side Samtredia FC in the Georgian league game on Wednesday.

He was on target as the two teams played out an entertaining draw game.

The Ghana youth star has played 13 matches for Torpedo Kutaisi who are 7th in the Georgian league.