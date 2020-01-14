2 hours ago

Ghanaian player Samuel Oso has confirmed his agreement with the Dikirnis Club Board of Directors to leave by mutual consent after a season.

He spent half a season in the first team contributed immensely last season to the rise of Dikirnis who play in the second tier of the Egyptian league.

He return to the second division league after he participated in most of the last season under the leadership of Mustafa Marai

The 35-year-old Ghanaian player who has spent many years in Egypt decided to retire from football due to family reasons

He cited the need to rest his tired limbs after so many years playing football with most of his time spent in Egypt.

He confirmed that he is proud of his experience in Egypt and his representation of many clubs in the Egyptian Premier League and the two lower divisions.

Samuel is scheduled to finish the procedures of his return to his country early next week to end his career with the football world.

Samuel Oso has been registered this season among players Dikirnis retained but he did not participate much in the matches of the current season after suffering an injury.