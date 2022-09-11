5 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players have been named in the Serbian league's top ten most rated players after just ten rounds of matches this season.

Samuel Owusu and Osman Bukari have been very impressive for Cukaricki and Red Star Belgrade respectively this campaign.

Osman Bukari came in second for his outstanding form for his side this season with Samuel Owusu being ranked 5th on the list.

Bukari has scored four goals and provided an assist in ten matches for his side this season while Owusu has also been a breath of fresh air for his side.