2 hours ago

Ghanaian International Samuel Owusu scored the only goal for his team Al Faiha to clinch victory against Al Kawab in the Saudi Arabia Division 1 league at the Al Majma'ah Sports City.

Owusu's 66th minutes strike from 18 yards turned to be the only most important strike Al Faiha needed to stay in contention for the league.

It helped Alfeiha to grab their second win in 5 matches and maintain a joint second position with Al Jabalain with 41 points.

The 24 year old returned to Alfeiha at the beginning of the season after completing a year load deal at Saudi's Al Ahli.

Ghanaian international Samuel Owusu started his professional career in 2014 after signing with Serbian club Radnick Sordolica.

He moved to Turkey's Ginklerberg before returning to the Serbian League to sign with Kocaeli in 2017, where he scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 71 matches.

The Ghanaian joined the ranks of Al Faiha during the summer 2019 transfer period, and his contract with the club ends in June 2022.

Owusu played 27 matches for Al Faiha in 27 matches in the Saudi Professional League competition last season, scoring 7 goals and providing two assists.