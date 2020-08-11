2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Samuel Tetteh has joined Major League Soccer side New York Red Bull on a season-long loan deal with the option of making a permanent switch.

The West African Football Academy(WAFA) graduate moves to the United States from Austrian giants and sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year old will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer.

“Samuel is an exciting attacking player that our scouts have been following,” said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. “He is strong physically and technically, and plays with a lot of confidence. He’s got an intelligence in each phase of the game and we believe he’ll fit in well with our group.”

Tettah had a good campaign on loan last season with LASK Linz, making 29 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga and scoring 7 times.

“I am excited to be joining the New York Red Bulls,” said Tetteh after completing the move. “I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans and hopefully we can achieve great things together.”