Ghanaian international, Samuel Tetteh who joined Major League Soccer side New York Red Bull on a season-long loan deal from Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, is in quarantine.

The player signed for the MLS side on 11 August and must as part of travel protocols must be quarantined for 14 days before he can train with his teammates.

The West African Football Academy(WAFA) graduate moves to the United States from Austrian giants and sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

During a conference call with the media Tuesday afternoon, Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas said that Tetheh should be arriving any day.

Armas then explained the process any new foreign player needs to go through, which includes a quarantine period after players arrive.

“Then we will see the players though they’ll be out of the training field,” he said. “We will be able to work with those players on some level and get them ready, and physically ready style of play ready.”

The team will have conversations with the new players, including a Zoom meeting, if needed.

“In the next few weeks, we will have them ready to go, which is really exciting,” Armas said. “It’s just the natural process of how teams evolve. We want to add a freshness and some quality and some different qualities to the team, and both of those players, we believe have that.”

Armas added that Yearwood was “just slightly behind” Tetteh in the process. He needs to get into the United States with the proper paperwork.

Tettah had a good campaign on loan last season with LASK Linz, making 29 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga and scoring 7 times.