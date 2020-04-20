17 minutes ago

Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz have returned to training after restrictions on movement were relaxed in Austria.

Ghana's Samuel Tetteh has announced that he is back on the football pitch training with his coaches and team mates although they strictly observed the social distancing protocols at the training grounds.

Football the world over has been halted by the rampaging coronavirus pandemic that has swept away everything in its wake including football.

The coronavirus disease has affected over 2 million persons worldwide with more than 166,000 persons dying as a result with over 600,000 people recovering.

In Austria, 14,795 persons have been infected while 470 persons have died with 10,631 fully recovering.

Somewhere last week the forward admitted in an interview with Joy Sports that its boring being at home and can't waiting to get on to the pitch.

The Austrian league like many others in the world have been suspended and the 23 year old forward is stuck at home.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing football again,” the Ghana international told Joy Sports.

“…there’s a training programme given by the team to every player to train at home so when I wake up, it is just for me to train at home; just to train alone or maybe to talk to my family and friends.”

“Sometimes we train via video call with the team and sometimes we train alone."

“I either train outside or inside and probably eat and talk to my friends or play some games; this is what I have been doing.” he said.

The strikers prayers have been answered as training has started but it remains to be seen when the league will resume.

