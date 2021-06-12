2 hours ago

Referees in Ghana are now handed bans if they commit errors while officiating matches across the various leagues.

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz has urged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to find the root cause of the abysmal performances of referees.

Several referees have been handed varying bans and suspensions for various infractions on the pitch in games across the various divisions.

He says the referees must paid well as most of them are hungry whiles doing their job and that issue must be addressed.

Speaking in an interview, the veteran administrator says the GFA must do more than just dishing out fines and suspensions to referees.

"I will advise the FA to have a good look at our referees , the problems they are facing must be tackled first ."

"The FA should pay the referees well as well as giving them a good training and also appoint referees accessors during matches . I strongly believe if the referees are well paid and get good training programs, their performance will improve to the standard we are looking for ," he added.