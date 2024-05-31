2 hours ago

Former communications director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, believes that Andre Ayew will do everything possible to be included in future Black Stars squads.

The 34-year-old was notably absent from Otto Addo's squad announcement on Wednesday for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Mali.

Ayew's exclusion has generated significant buzz among Ghanaians, with many expressing varied opinions. During a discussion on Joy Sports X Space, Sannie Daara highlighted that Ayew's omission is not something the player will take lightly.

“And I know for sure that regardless of what has happened, knowing Andre Ayew for who he is, he is definitely going to perform above himself to make it difficult for Otto to continue to exclude him from the squad,” Sannie Daara stated.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako in the third round of qualifying for the Canada and USA World Cup.

Four days later, the team will return to Ghana for the fourth-round match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against the Central African Republic.

Ghana opened its qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi before losing by the same scoreline to Comoros in the second group game.

Currently, Ghana sits fourth in Group I with three points, three behind leaders Comoros.