3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, and his family have successfully ended their 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

The rapper, his wife and children were quarantined after they arrived in the country from abroad where they were stuck for some months due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Sarkodie, his wife-Tracy, their daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi, and their new baby-Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, aka, MJ touched down in Ghana about two weeks ago after months of yearning to come back to their homeland.

Zionfelix.net has chanced upon a video which the Sarkodie family was driving to their home after the quarantine period expired.

This will come as a piece of good news to Tracy Sarkcess who cried over Ghana’s quarantine procedures as they were not allowed to step out for fresh air.

Watch the video below.