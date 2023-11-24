7 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has backed decision by The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) to embark on an indefinite strike.

According to him, he feels the pain of the workers because they are the most “underrated and underpaid”.

In a tweet on Friday November 24, 2023, the rapper said, “They deserve the right salary, equipment and environment to work effectively … We can escape some services in life but this ….”

Sarkodie believes that mortuary workers have one of the most “underrated and underpaid jobs yet one of the hardest and riskiest jobs.”

MOWAG on Monday served notice of an indefinite nationwide strike to begin on Wednesday, 29th November,2023, until their issues are resolved.

