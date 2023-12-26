2 hours ago

In an emotional moment of gratitude to his deceased lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo, Sarkodie couldn’t hold back his tears when he paid a tribute to her at this year’s Rapperholic concert held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

At the peak of his performance, when the euphoria was high in the auditorium, Sarkodie paused and narrated the story of his relationship with the deceased and her impact on his successful career.

In a very emotional state and not able to hold back tears, Sarkodie shed tears recounting the good moments with Cynthia Quarcoo.

“I am sad today because I know how this woman has helped my career. When no one believed in me, she did and she approved almost all the songs before it goes out there. She is more than a family, I am really going to miss her.

“This year has not been too good for me but life goes on. Once you are here to have fun, I just have to entertain you because you have also been a great impact in my career,” he said with patrons cheering him up.

The 11th edition of Rapperholic concert dubbed Rapperholic Rebirth was a blend of hard core rap, singing, choreography, acrobatics and that made this edition awesome.

Sarkodie performed almost all his hit songs that his fans called for. Talk of Original, Baby, Pizza and Burga, Oran, Borga Borga, Megye wo Girl, Rollies and Cigars, among others put revelers in the right mood.

The crowd energy was high and that was a good booster for the two time VGMA Artiste of the Year to engage them regularly, creating a beautiful bond when he performed back to back for more than two hours on stage.

Apart from Sarkodie, a number of artistes such as Efya, Tulenkey, Mr Drew, Quamina MP, Olivetheboy, Kofi Moley, Maya Blue, Prince Bright of Buk Bak, Bongo Blay, Oseikrom Sikani, Papi Kojo equally dished out pleasurable fun with their performances.

Just like it happened at previous Rapperholic concerts, the auditorium was over packed this year too, creating lots of discomfort for patrons.