Wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 opened up to her followers on twitter by granting them the opportunity to ask her any question dubbing it #SrAskTracySarkcess.

Many questions flowed in with some breathtaking response from the First Lady of Sarknation.

One interesting question came from a follower who sought to inquire how Tracy deals with insult directed at her husband and whether she is the one who advises the “Highest” not to reply.

According to her, Sarkodie has been the one to courage her from replying insulting messages directed at her.

