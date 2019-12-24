1 hour ago

Sarkodie’s failure to perform at the recent Cardi B concert which came off at Accra Sports Stadium brought up many issues, with many people putting up their own reasons as to why the award-winning rapper failed to perform.

Well, Sarkodie in a chat with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM finally revealed that his failure to perform at the concert was not his fault.

He revealed that the contract he signed with Live Spot X before the concert was meant that he supposed to mount the stage at 8:00 PM on December 8, however, the organizers did not live up to their end of the bargain.

The Sarkcess music boss added that even though he was willing to perform to make his fans who purchased the tickets happy, waiting till 12 AM the next day was enough to make him leave.

He, in the end, apologized to his fans in the interview and promised to make it up to them when they are able to come for the Rapperholic concert which comes off tomorrow, December 25.

Watch the interview below…