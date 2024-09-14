27 minutes ago

Host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty has made the headlines after his recent comments about Sarkodie and American rapper Lil Wayne.

According to him, although Lil Wayne is a good rapper with great performing records, he is no match for Sakordie.

In a discussion on the show’s headline segment, he reiterated that Sarkodie is a much better performer than Lil Wayne.

“He is a good rapper, a great performing artiste when it comes to records but on stage, I wasn’t impressed. He is one of my favourite rappers and musicians in the world.”

He added: “Lil Wayne is not a rapper, he is a complete musician. Sarkodie is a much better performer than Lil Wayne”.

Andy Dosty also shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Lil Wayne’s snub in favour of Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 NFL Super Bowl half-time performance.

“Lil Wayne won’t do Jack. Take my word for it, he wouldn’t do anything if he’s put on that stage, I tell you. Usher, Rihanna, And Michael Jackson being the top of them all, have you seen their shows?”

“There may be some good directors to direct the show but Lil Wayne, no”, he said on Hitz FM.

He said that he was dissatisfied when he once attended a Lil Wayne concert during a trip to the USA with the CEO of State Housing Company, Kwabena Appiah.

“I have seen him perform before but I didn’t see anything. I got home angry that day. I was with the boss of State Housing, Nana Appiah”, he stated.