30 minutes ago

Kumawood Actor,Yaw Adu popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe has levelled some damning accusations at multiple award winning Rapper,Sarkodie of being stingy and arrogant.

Sumsum made these allegations in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV.

According to the comic Actor,he had an unpleasant encounter with Sarkodie when he tried exchanging pleasantries with the latter but he was reluctant to talk to him or even shake his outstretched hand.

He disclosed that, Dancehall Artistes,Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are more easy-going.

Watch the video below for more

Source: oneminutegh