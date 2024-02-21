5 hours ago

Viral singer Safo Newman has been trending on X, previously called Twitter, as of the morning of Wednesday, February 21.

This comes after celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie teamed up with the emerging singer in a studio for a possible collaboration.

Fans and Ghanaians on X, formerly Twitter have since shared their varied opinions over the heartwarming video of the artistes.

Safo Newman went viral after he released his ‘Akokoa’ song which gained widespread attention in the mainstream media and social media.

The emerging young singer has since been interviewed by leading media house like Media General and others.

Safo Newman also received massive endorsement from Sarkodie and other celebrities after he went viral. This is the first time he has linked up with the celebrated rapper since going viral.

Netizens have shared their excitement for the young singer. One user on X said “This is a big win.”

Another user said “Can’t wait for this collab! It’s gonna be fire”.

“Excited for the new music from Sarkodie and Safo Newman!”

“Oh wow, can’t wait for that collab!”