29 minutes ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has once again shown his support for SHAXI, the ride-hailing service founded by fellow music heavyweight Shatta Wale, reaffirming his endorsement despite their turbulent past.

In a video posted on his social media pages, Sarkodie is seen interacting warmly with a SHAXI driver — even going as far as fanning him, an unexpected gesture that left the driver visibly thrilled.

The rapper captioned the video, “When you touch Gh 🇬🇭 make sure you only use the best and most reliable ride hailing app @SHAXIGHANA 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The moment sparked excitement among fans, with the driver affectionately calling out “Obidi,” Sarkodie’s well-known moniker, in appreciation of the rapper’s star power and kindness.

Although Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have previously exchanged public jabs and battled through lyrics, this move signals a shift toward mutual respect and a willingness to support each other’s ventures.

Sarkodie’s continued promotion of SHAXI on his platforms not only lends credibility to the brand but also sets an example of collaboration over conflict in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Launched by Shatta Wale as “Shatta Taxi,” SHAXI aims to create job opportunities for young Ghanaians while offering a dependable transport option.

With Sarkodie’s influence backing it, the app stands to gain even more traction among users nationwide, reinforcing the potential for unity to drive progress in both business and the arts.