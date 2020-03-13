44 minutes ago

The coronavirus pandemic is currently wrecking havoc in a number of European countries, most notably Italy.

As a number of Ghanaians are also living in the affected European countries, they too are now on high alert.

Sarkodie, who is now in Europe for business, is also taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that he doesn’t catch the virus.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the government has allocated $100 million to fight the pandemic.

The money will go into preparedness measures such as securing protective clothing for medical staff, drugs and other medical supplies.

According to live update on coronavirus worldwide, there have been 128,058 coronavirus cases so far.