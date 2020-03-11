15 minutes ago

Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale claims his rival Sarkodie’s hit single, “Oofeetso”, is not in sync with the current trends of afrobeats.

He was talking about why Ghanaian musicians are failing to compete with Nigerian musicians on global music charts on Onua FM when he made that statement.

The “Ayoo” singer said Sarkodie and other musicians are to blame for the decrease in the popularity of Ghanaian music across the world, especially in Nigeria.

Shatta said the failure of these artistes to follow music trends is killing Ghanaian music and elevating that of Nigerians, who are keen on toeing the same line.

The SM Empire lable boss claims if Wizkid releases a song which makes it big in the market, Davido would want to produce a song with similar bpm or the beat but with different tempo to suit the market.

He added that the moment people begin to like the songs, it increases the artistes' popularity and grows their music as well as their country.

According to him, it makes no sense for Sarkodie to release “Oofeetso” which is not in sync with the current Afrobeat trends like his song “Borjor”.

"But (he should know that) it is business for us to trend in the Nigerian market as well," he added.

He explained that Nigerians are souring on streaming platforms including that of Ghanaians because of their ability to follow such trends which helps to sell the music.

“That’s why we see on iTunes in Ghana, Davido, Wizkid (and co at the top), they’re trending. Then Sarkodie 42, Stonebwoy, 63, Shatta Wale 75,” he said.

Shatta Wale said that the artistes need to work together, follow the trend and have each other's backs if they want to hit other markets, “it is teamwork.”

Source: pulse.com.gh