Ghana's Twitter trends have been on fire amid reports that Sarkodie and his wife Tracy have added a new member to their family.

A report by blogger Ameyaw Debrah claimed that the 'Adonai' hitmaker, who some time ago, made it known that he wants a baby boy's prayer request has been granted by God.

When fans of Sarkodie started flooding his timeline with congratulatory messages, the award-winning rapper took to his Twitter page to deny the reports.

"Not true big man," he tweeted. The story has since been deleted.

Joining her husband to debunk the false publication, Tracy Sarkcess added, “SMH… a slow news day I guess."

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Titi, in April 2016 and tied knot in June 2018.