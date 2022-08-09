1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is attracting interest from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo who want him on a season-long loan.

The Neroverde are currently negotiating the sale of Giacomo Raspadori to Napoli with both teams some way apart on reaching an agreement on the transfer fees.

As if that is not enough, an injury to Ivorian forward Hamed Traore also means that Sassuolo must look out for possible replacements.

The Neroverdi seems ready to invest the 20 million euros requested by Inter for Pinamonti but still need to beef up their attack.

Sassuolo is keen to snap up AS Roma youngster Felix Afena- Gyan on a season-long loan deal.

After a first positive impact with the Giallorossi shirt, last season with a wonderful debut complete with a brace in Marassi against Genoa, the performance of the Ghanaian has gradually declined.

He was linked with a move to the newly promoted side Lecce but Sassuolo and Salernitana are looking to sign the Ghanaian prodigy.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first ever Ghana in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.