Struggling Italian Serie A side Fiorentina are working around the clock to snap up Ghanaian midfield maestro Alfred Duncan from Sassuolo.

In midfield Duncan is the first choice, with the alternative being Torino's midfield powerhouse Soualiho Meite.

The Florence based side are also looking to bolster their defence with another Torino man Kevin Bonifazi on their radar.

Aside making additions to the team with the above mentioned players, Fiorentina are also looking to find solutions for these players Eysseric, Cristoforo, Dabo and Thereau.

Fiorentina have entered negotiations with the respective clubs of the above named players and are awaiting an answer from the granata club.

New Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini knows the Ghanaian midfielder so well during his time as coach of Sassuolo.

It will not be easy to convince the Neroverde in the winter transfer window but everything will be done to try to reach the goal.