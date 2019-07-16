2 hours ago

Ganiyu featured in all matches for Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign last season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko maybe about to lose another key asset very soon as defensive stalwart Ishmael Abdul Ganiyu is courting interest from a lot of clubs from across the world.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli Jeddah have shown the most intent as they are ready to stamp up around $850,000 for the Kotoko center back.

The 24 year old defender has seen his stock risen through the roof after assured performances for the Black Stars in two AFCON qualifying games making his debut against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ganiyu's impressive form has led to calls for more locally based players to be handed the chance to play for the Black Stars.

His form for the porcupine warriors in the Ghana Premier League has also been outstanding.

The Saudi Arabian side are not the only team interested in the former Karela United center back as two unnamed South African teams are said to be interested in the defender.