1 hour ago

The Chief of Mujipe Abdul-Rahman Bore has been arrested by police in the Savannah region.

The 55-year-old chief had presented himself to the regional police command after being placed on police wanted list following a misunderstanding on royalties between Kpalbisi and Mujipe which led to the death of two persons in January.

In an interview with the Savannah Regional Police commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, he said the Mujipewura reported at the police command and told the officers there that he had information that he was wanted by police for interrogation.

“I sanctioned his arrest to help us in our investigations,” he said.

He revealed the chief is being processed for court Friday February 7, 2020.

The police is yet to proffer charges against him.

DCOP Bediako urged residents of the region especially traditional rulers not to take the laws into their own hands.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday January 1, 2020, some young men from Kpalbisi went to Mujipe a farming community for royalties from the farmers.

A misunderstanding ensued when the emissaries were denied the royalties leading to the shooting and killing of Hassan Karim 37 and Ambra Atta 35, and injuring of Karim Kassim.

The chief of Mujipe allegedly went into hiding after hearing the police and military were after him.

So far three persons including Mujapewura Abdul-Rahman Boure have been arrested in connection with the murder. The rest are Dramani Zakaria and Abdul- Rahman Yussif.