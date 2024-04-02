55 minutes ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi says that the Save Ghana Football demonstration that was recently held in Accra was unnecessary.

A group of journalist led a mammoth demonstration to protest against the sorry state of Ghana football after the Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON.

Thousands of concerned Ghanaians poured onto the streets of Accra in February to make their displeasure known after which the group presented a 15-point petition to the Parliament of Ghana.

Speaking on Tuesday in an interview with Onua TV, the former GFA boss says that he does not agree with the approach to demonstrate as it was needless.

“I don’t agree with the Save Ghana Football demonstration. The protest was not necessary. They should have just put the petition on paper and sent it to the GFA,” Nyantakyi told Onua TV.

The various national teams have struggled to perform during major tournaments and that has been a big blot on the copybook of the current GFA.

Since 2019, the Black Stars has failed to progress beyond the group stage of any major competition and as recently as the 2023 AFCON they suffered a similar fate.

Since 2019, the Black Stars have suffered early exits in major competitions. At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Ghana were eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia.

At the next AFCON in Cameroun, the Black Stars produced their worst-ever performance at an AFCON, exiting the group stage without a win.

Another group-stage exit followed at the World Cup later in 2022.