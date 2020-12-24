3 hours ago

Some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savelugu Constituency have vowed not to accept the declaration of the parliamentary results of the December 7 polls.

The NDC parliamentary candidate, Abdulai Jacob Iddriss was declared as Member of Parliament elect for the constituency after the polls.

But members of the NPP in the constituency have rejected the results.

According to them, the manner in which the results were declared in favor of Mr. Idrisu is fraudulent and will therefore not be recognized by the constituents.

Addressing a press conference in Savelugu, the Spokesperson for the Savelugu NPP youth said the party will use every legitimate means to ensure that the EC declares the NPP candidate, Mr. Muhamed Abdul-Samed Gunu as the winner of the Savelugu seat.

“We are prepared to defend the obvious will of the people through every legal means. As we speak now, we are preparing to go to court. We will not disturb the public peace, we will not burn tires, we will not incite people against each other because we know where to go. We are heading to court to correct the wrongs that were done on December 7.”

“We wish to state that, the declaration that was done by the EC in favor of Mr. Iddrissu was fraudulent and we the native of the land will not allow it to stand.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party says it will challenge some seven parliamentary constituency results where NDC Candidates were declared winners.

According to them, there were incidents of irregularities in those constituencies that affected the results.

The constituencies include Savelugu, Pusiga, Asuogyaman, Nkwanta North and Bawku Central.