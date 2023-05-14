1 hour ago

SAWSense Technology: Making Every Surface Touchable, Even Our Body

The SAWSense system developed by researchers at the University of Michigan uses surface acoustic waves to recognize touch and scratches on any surface.

This innovative technology has potential applications in various fields, including medical and household appliances.

Introduction:

A new technology called SAWSense is allowing for every surface to be touchable.

This innovative system, developed by researchers at the University of Michigan, utilizes surface acoustic waves to recognize various inputs like scratches and touches and send them to a computer.

The SAWSense system has potential applications in several fields, including medicine and household appliances. In this article, we will explore this new technology and its potential uses.

The SAWSense Technology:

SAWSense, which stands for Surface Acoustic Wave, is built around a technology called Voice Pickup Units (VPUs).

This system picks up only the sound waves that travel across the surface of an object, allowing it to work even in noisy environments and on objects with unique geometries.

SAWSense can recognize different inputs with 97% accuracy, which is then interpreted by a machine learning system to be recognized by the computer.

The Potential Applications:

The SAWSense technology has potential applications in various fields, including household appliances and medicine.

With more and more objects incorporating touch technology, the SAWSense system provides an efficient way of recognizing touch input without requiring expensive touch screens.

SAWSense can make entire surfaces touchable, even on large objects like refrigerators.

Additionally, SAWSense has the potential to identify electronic devices in use, such as a microwave or a blender.

In medicine, the SAWSense technology has the potential to identify almost invisible sounds, such as the sound of a person's moving bones or connective tissues, enabling real-time analysis of the patient's health.

Additionally, the technology can be used to simulate the keys of a keyboard or a remote control on a desk without the need for special equipment.

Conclusion:

The SAWSense technology is a significant breakthrough in recognizing touch input, which has potential applications in various fields.

This innovative technology can make entire surfaces touchable and identify electronic devices in use, allowing for efficient interaction with appliances.

Additionally, the technology has potential medical applications, including real-time analysis of a patient's health.

SAWSense is a promising development that could revolutionize how we interact with the world around us.