1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo has been sidelined by injury for several weeks after suffering a muscular injury in the thigh.

The 27-year-old attacker injured himself when his side Preußen Münster defeated SV Straelen 2-0.

Sascha Hildmann, coach at the west regional league club SC Preußen Münster, has to do without offensive player Manfred Osei Kwadwo for several weeks.

The 27-year-old was substituted after an actually inconspicuous scene in the game at SV Straelen (2-0), which was played in the stadium of the Lower Rhine Oberliga side VfB Homberg.

During a dribble, the winger fell without any direct contact with an opponent and had to be replaced after a short treatment.

The MRI scan confirmed the suspicion of a muscular injury in the rear thigh.

Manfred Osei Kwadwo came to the "Adlerträger" in the summer of 2021 from the third division club SV Waldhof Mannheim.

He has played four league games so far this season and has also played in the Westphalian Cup.