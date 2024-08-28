8 hours ago

Songstress, Mzbel was among a group of young women who partook in the Ga ancestral ritual as part of the Homowo celebrations.

The singer, known for her deep connection to her roots, joined other devotees who gathered by the river for the traditional activities, which are held annually.

Dressed in her white regalia and adorned with spiritual leaves, Mzbel was captured cleansing herself by the riverside while uttering some appellations.

She described the ancestral cleansing as her favourite time of the year, allowing them to reconnect with their ancestors and nature.

For her, the ritual is not only a means of honouring her heritage, but also an opportunity to find peace and solace through her bond with nature and the ancestral spirits.

Watch video below: