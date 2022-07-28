1 hour ago

There are concerns about the lack of a clear pass mark in the notice sent out to eligible candidates for this year’s entrance examination of the Ghana School of law.

The independent examinations committee of the General Legal Council stating the admission procedure said “Eligible applicants who attain the minimum threshold mark set by the General Legal Council for this particular year will be offered admission for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue the professional law course”.

The use of the term minimum threshold is raising eyebrows amongst some lawyers and legal brains.

Reacting to the issue, a former acting director of the Ghana School of law, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman questioned why the pass mark was opaque.

Also, US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Asare said this should be nipped in the bud before September 23 when the exams are expected to take place

The reason for not stating a pass mark for the exams is unclear, but last year, 499 students who took part in the entrance examination were denied admission although they attained the 50% pass mark.

This caused the students to petition various institutions about the matter. They later gained admission after several calls and have since been inducted into the Ghana School of Law.

Source: citifmonline