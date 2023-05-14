2 hours ago

Scientists Record Mysterious and Spooky Sounds from the Stratosphere

Introduction:

Scientists have recorded mysterious sounds from the stratosphere using microphones on giant solar balloons.

These eerie infrasounds, produced by natural phenomena such as volcanoes, earthquakes, and tsunamis, cannot be heard by human ears.

The soundscape of the stratosphere has long been an unexplored territory, but scientists are now delving into its secrets using new sensors that can fly twice as high as commercial aircraft altitude.

The Fascinating Soundscape of the Stratosphere

The stratosphere is the second layer of Earth's atmosphere, and it plays a crucial role in absorbing and scattering the sun's ultraviolet radiation.

Scientists have long been fascinated by the soundscape of the stratosphere, which is a world of eerie and mysterious sounds that are not perceptible to the human ear.

Daniel Bowman, the principal scientist at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, had long been intrigued by the low-frequency sounds produced by volcanoes.

He and his colleagues decided to explore the possibilities of using solar balloons to record these infrasounds from the stratosphere.

Recording Mysterious Sounds

The scientists attached microphones to the balloons and launched them to a height of 21 kilometers in the stratosphere.

The balloons recorded a range of sounds, including surface and subsurface chemical explosions, lightning, crashing ocean waves, propeller planes, city sounds, suborbital rocket launches, earthquakes, and possibly commercial trains and airplanes.

However, some of the sounds recorded by the microphones have baffled scientists, as they cannot pinpoint their source.

The recordings contain clicks and rustles that are difficult to identify.

The Possibilities of Infrasound Sensors

Bowman and his colleagues presented their findings at the 184th Conference of the Acoustical Society of America in Chicago.

They hope that their research will lead to a better understanding of the soundscape of the stratosphere and how it is affected by natural phenomena.

The use of infrasound sensors has enormous potential for detecting and monitoring natural disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Infrasounds can travel great distances and can provide valuable information about these events.

Conclusion

