3 hours ago

Several Ghanaian youth have taken to the streets of Accra to participate in the protest against government led by Democracy Hub.

Dubbed #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse, it is a three-day demonstration to be held from September 21-23 at the Revolution Square, located across Liberation Road, opposite the Jubilee House.

The march seeks to mount pressure on government to put in place measures to deal decisively with the galamsey crisis.

The demonstration which has kicked off at the Liberation Road Roundabout defies concerns raised by the Police on public safety, order and health among others.

Despite a cautionary message from the police, Fix Ghana Movement convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor has blocked the 37 Burma Camp road with a van.