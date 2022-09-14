2 hours ago

Ghana and Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah cannot hide his excitement after scoring his first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League.

He scored his first-ever goal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening as his Belgium side Club Brugge pulled a shocking win over FC Pora at the Estadio do Dragao.

Two minutes into the second half Jutgla tried to dribble past a maze of defenders on the edge of Porto’s penalty area and, as the ball got away from him it fell fortuitously for Sowah to steer his way through and score from close range.

Club Brugge pulled off a shock 4-0 win at FC Porto on Tuesday to win a second successive Champions League Group B game and go top of the standings.

An early penalty converted by Ferran Jutgla was followed by two quick goals after halftime from Kamal Sowah and Andreas Skov Olsen before a late effort from teenage substitute Antonio Nusa put the seal on a massive upset.

Speaking after the game, Kamal said he's overjoyed by the goal against FC Porto as he praises his teammates for their wonderful performance.

"I scored my first ever goal for club and that's an incredible feeling and that happening in a Champions League match makes it even more special," Sowah said after the game.

"Of course I am overjoyed with my goal, but I admit very well that this goal achieved through the preparatory work of my teammates.

"With this second win in a row we have tallied six points and that alone can be called a solid performance.

"I'm also very happy for all our traveling supporters who probably won't soon forget this trip," he concluded.