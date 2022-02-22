1 hour ago

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is the subject of interest from Scottish champions Rangers according multiple media reports.

The Ghanaian striker has been struggling in front of goal for much of the season but his contract with the eagles runs out in the summer and it is unlikely Palace will extend his contract.

Ayew and his club Crystal Palace have not opened any contract talks about a possible extension with just six months remaining on his current deal.

The goal shy striker is free to talk to any interested clubs in the summer.

It is believed that the Ghanaian striker is catching the eye of Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst who will be looking to augment his squad in the summer after taking over mid season from Steve Gerard.

Jordan Ayew joined Crystal Palace permanently in 2019 after initial joining on loan the previous season from Swansea City.

He finished the top scorer for the Eagles in 2020 and made a clean sweep of all individual club awards but has struggled to recapture that same form.

Jordan Ayew in the past played for Marseille, Aston Villa and Swansea.