2 hours ago

A scrap dealer who was scavenging for electronic waste products discovered something unusual - a newborn baby girl.

The baby was found by the unidentified scrap dealer just before sunset on Thursday, July 06, 2023, while combing through the rubbish in search of valuables for his trade.

Residents of the Koforidua suburb of Anlo Town in the Eastern Region were thrown into a state of shock following the bizarre discovery in the popular refuse container next to a public toilet.

Assemblyman for the Anlo Town Electoral Area, Abu Amadu speaking in an interview said the scrap dealer narrated to him that he saw a young lady throwing a black polythene bag into the refuse container but did not suspect any foul play.

He continued that about an hour later, he stepped into the container in search of scraps only to notice a black polythene bag.

Upon opening it and to his shock, he found a newborn baby girl wrapped in the bag dead.

The shocked dealer then raised an alarm which drew the attention of nearby residents to the scene who subsequently reported the issue to him.

According to the Assemblyman, the scrap dealer could not identify the suspect since he did not reside in the area.

Mr. Amadu subsequently reported the discovery to the police at the Koforidua Central police station who arrived to inspect the dump site, finding inside the dead baby wrapped.

The remains of the deceased infant have since been conveyed to and deposited at the morgue of the Eastern Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy as police commence investigations into the incident to arrest the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

Source: Ghanaweb