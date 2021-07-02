8 minutes ago

Scrap dealers at the Agbogbloshie Market have started packing their wares from the area in spite of an earlier resistance to move.

Trucks and other tricycles have been seen loading wares comprising metals and plastic waste at the yard since Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, When Graphic Online visited the area, the dealers were still loading their wares and some had already left.

However, according to some of the traders, no provisions have been made available for their relocation, in terms of alternative trade area as well as financial assistance to facilitate carting of their goods from the area.

Due to that, they claim they decided to sell their goods at lower prices to easily get rid of them.

