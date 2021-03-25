4 hours ago

The newly created Osu District of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to residents in and around Osu.

The presentation of the PPE is to help protect the people in the communities against the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme which included sharing of about 2500 pieces of nose masks and sanitizer was part of activities marking this year's Global Youth Day of the church.

The Global Youth Day is a Worldwide initiative by the SDA Church, where young people are challenged to reach out to their communities and be the sermon. The youth are also expected to determine social intervention schemes that impact lives in a way that Jesus would have found delightful.

The new Osu District comprises three churches namely Bethel-Osu, Prince Emmanuel and Day Spring.

According to the Church leadership based on the current situation with the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Youth of the Osu District of the Church used the day to reach out to the Osu community.

The youth educated the people on the importance of wearing a nose mask, eating healthy and exercising as well as adhering to the COVID -19 prevention protocols.

The statement said this was to support and help people protect themselves and their societies from the spread of COVID-19 and eventually help reduce the number of infections in the community.

Mr. Ebenezer Aning, the Team Lead for the Bethel Osu SDA Youth, led members to distribute PPE including nose masks and sanitizers.

They also distributed, COVID-19 preventive leaflets, and a book titled "Hope For Tomorrow" in areas like Osu Kalamazoo, Osu Castle (Amanfon), Photo Club and its environs.

While their counterparts from Prince Emmanuel and Day Spring distributed theirs on some principal streets such as the Oxford Street, Ringway Estate's, Police Headquarters and its environs.

It said members of the Youth Department were divided into various teams, who went to various homes educating and emphasizing the need to keep safe and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr William Kpakpo Brown, the Pastor of Bethel Osu SDA Church said “the church is committed to engaging the residents in any activities that will bring development."

Some residents also expressed gratitude to members of the Youth Group for their kind gesture.