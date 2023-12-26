1 hour ago

Wealdstone's English-born Ghanaian forward, Sean Adarkwa, emerged as the man of the match in a draw against Hartlepool United.

Sean Adarkwa left spectators in shock as he netted a spectacular hat trick for Wealdstone in a heart-stopping 4-4 draw against Hartlepool United.

The National League clash at Grosvenor Vale unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, with Adarkwa's prowess on full display.

Wealdstone surged ahead with a commanding 3-0 lead, initiated by Max Kretzchmar's opener, only to be further fortified by Adarkwa's clinical double.

The hosts seemed to be in control, but defensive lapses allowed Hartlepool United to mount a spirited comeback. Just before halftime, Callum Cooke and Joe Grey capitalized on errors, narrowing the gap and setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

As the game progressed, Adarkwa once again stole the spotlight, completing his hat trick and extending Wealdstone's lead to 4-2. However, the drama wasn't over. Former Wealdstone player Josh Umerah, now donning the colors of Hartlepool United, ignited hopes of a comeback with a goal against his former club.

The tension reached its peak in the dying moments when Mitch Hancox unleashed a stunning 30-yard strike in the 90th minute, sealing an astonishing comeback for Hartlepool United and securing the 4-4 draw.

Adarkwa's stellar performance showcased not only his goal-scoring prowess but also his ability to shine on the big stage.

The draw against Hartlepool United will be remembered as a thrilling spectacle in which Adarkwa's hat trick stole the show, leaving fans in awe of his footballing talent.