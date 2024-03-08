2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Sean Adarkwa was on target for his lower-tier English side Wealdstone as they battled Southend United to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

The game kicked off with Southend United eager to take control early on, showcasing their attacking intent.

Their first opportunity arose just three minutes into the match when Marcus Dackers teed up Danny Waldron, whose powerful strike narrowly missed the target.

However, it was Wealdstone who drew first blood in the 5th minute, courtesy of a well-executed move.

Max Kretzschmar's cleverly lofted pass found Sean Adarkwa in the penalty area, and the prolific striker calmly dispatched the ball past Collin Andeng Ndi to give the Stones an early lead.

Despite falling behind, Southend United struggled to carve out clear opportunities in the first half, while Wealdstone looked menacing on the counter-attack.

As the second half unfolded, Southend United emerged with renewed vigor, increasing their attacking intensity. Their persistence paid off as they began to create more scoring chances, putting pressure on Wealdstone's defense.

Just when Wealdstone seemed poised to secure a victory, Southend United delivered a late twist in the tale.

In the 90th minute, a well-delivered cross from Bridge found Sandat lurking in the box, and the forward made no mistake, rifling the ball past the goalkeeper to snatch a crucial equalizer for his team.