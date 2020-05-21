1 hour ago

Counsellor Lutterodt has described television programs that openly allows people to search for suitors as a means of practicing prostitution.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said the fact that these participants hurriedly hook up without taking time to study themselves depicts such shows as a prostitution platform.

"You meet a guy on TV and they give you the things you can ask the guy, all of a sudden on TV you ask the guy and he says I like you, what are the things you know about the person?"

"I think that it is prostitution glorified if you ask me. That we are glorifying prostitution but using other mediums to invite people to practice 'ashawo in disguise,' he said.

He added physical looks should not be the only means by which a boyfriend or girlfriend is selected.

“Just by looking at the person, you like him or her. These people come on TV in their best dressed attire. The guys who come there don’t know you well,” he established.

Lutterodt also identified that most ladies who are often rejected by male participants end up with depression and other mental related illness.

“We advertise ladies on the screens and when they are not chosen by any man, it becomes an issue and leads them to stress and depression. They live with anxiety disorder and the mental illness that they are not suitable for any guy,” he mentioned.