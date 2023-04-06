4 hours ago

Black Princesses Coach Yussif Basigi has called up the second batch of players to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, April 7, as preparations continue for the WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations in May.

Ghana is expected to parade a strong squad to compete against Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso in the first edition of the WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations.

The tournament will take place in Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Find the list of players in the attached file: