2 hours ago

The underlisted Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, March 19, for a three day screening exercise.

Coach Samuel Boadu is embarking on this exercise to select top quality players to form the nucleus of the next Black Satellites.

While some of the players were selected from the last two Black Starlets squads, others came through a recent nationwide screening program.

The players are to report at 5pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Find the full squad in the attached file: