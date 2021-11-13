21 minutes ago

The second batch of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Eastern Region is set to commenced on Wednesday November 10 and will end on November 18, 2021

All applicants who are in the second batch are currently at the Bunso Cocoa College - Akim Bunso for the course.

Some of the key areas include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions. The sessions will be led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

The list is attached below: 2ND BATCH - PUBLISHED LIST