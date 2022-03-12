2 hours ago

Coaches who applied to participate in the second batch of GFA/CAF License 'C' Coaches Refresher course will commence their training on Tuesday March 16, 2022.

The Refresher Course is in line with CAF's new Coaching Convention to hold refresher courses for all licenced coaches within every two (2) years.

Director of Coach Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah would be the lead facilitator for the course with assistance and directives from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert. Maxwell Caesar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager of the Technical Directorate will provide administrative support to the batch.

Those who wish to apply should submit their application forms for consideration.

Below is the list of Coaches who have applied so far:

SECOND BATCH- LICENSE C